Pedestrian hit, killed on I-35; all northbound lanes shut down

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by at least one driver on I-35.

Austin police say I-35 northbound is shut down, and there are officers from Highway 290 to St. John's investigating.

Police say the first call came in at 6:03 a.m. Monday. The caller reported someone laying on the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian dead.

At least one driver stopped and called police. That driver is cooperating with the investigation. But police say it's not clear if they were the only driver to hit the pedestrian.

The northbound lanes are expected to be blocked for several hours while police investigate.

Find alternate routes if possible.

