Smoke alarm saves family from house fire in Southwest Austin

The Austin Fire Department says a working smoke alarm saved a family in Southwest Austin Wednesday morning.

Their home on Breezy Pass Cove caught fire just before 3 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters battled a house fire in Southwest Austin Wednesday morning. (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters say the fire was accidental, a battery charger for lawn equipment had an electrical issue.

Two adults and a child got out of the home with no injuries thanks to the smoke alarm.