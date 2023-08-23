Smoke alarm saves family from house fire in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says a working smoke alarm saved a family in Southwest Austin Wednesday morning.
Their home on Breezy Pass Cove caught fire just before 3 a.m.
Firefighters say the fire was accidental, a battery charger for lawn equipment had an electrical issue.
Two adults and a child got out of the home with no injuries thanks to the smoke alarm.