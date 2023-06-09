5-vehicle crash in South Austin leaves 2 hospitalized: ATCEMS

Two people are in the hospital after a five-vehicle crash on Mopac in South Austin, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

At approximately 8:59 a.m. on June 9, EMS medics responded to the collision at 500 S. Mopac Expressway, northbound.

Medics initially reported one patient was unconscious.

According to ATCEMS, eight people were involved in the collision and three total patients were being evaluated by medics.

Two adult patients were transported to Seton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.