Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured

article

Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy has been injured in a crash.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of SH 130 at around 8:50 a.m.

Few details about the crash have been released so far, but officials say that one person is critically injured, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy's condition has not been released at this time.

Officials say TCSO, the Department of Public Safety, and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash.

It's not clear at this time if the crash was weather related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.