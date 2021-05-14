Crews break ground on new children's hospital in Williamson County

Construction crews have broken ground on a new, state-of-the-art children's hospital in Williamson County.

Dell Children's Medical Center North will be located near 183 and Avery Ranch Boulevard in Northwest Austin. It will have two operating rooms, 36 beds, and a Ronald McDonald suite.

The center will have four levels for specialized pediatric care and the hospital says it has plans to eventually expand to include 72 more beds.

The hospital is scheduled to open in November 2022.