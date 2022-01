Medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, Pa. leaves 4, including baby, with minor injuries

Four people who were on board a medical helicopter in Drexel Hill when it crashed Tuesday afternoon are expected to be okay, authorities announced shortly after the crash.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.

Authorities say the helicopter was heading for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a two-month-old baby on board when the crash occurred. The baby and pilot were listed in stable condition with minor injuries. Two other passengers were not injured, authorities say.

They were able to self-extricate themselves from the helicopter, according to officials.

Crews respond to medical helicopter crash near Drexel Hill, Delaware County. (Hank Flynn (FOX 29))

In a statement obtained by FOX 29, a spokesperson for LifeNet, an emergency medical services program, confirmed that one of their helicopters based out of Hagerstown, Maryland was called to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital to transport a pediatric patient to a Philadelphia area hospital and subsequently crashed one way.

The landing was described by officials as a ‘controlled landing’ and no other injuries were reported. The church sustained no damage.

The child, who was a patient, was rerouted on the ground to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia following the crash.

The area where the crash occurred was surrounded by homes, and Upper Darby School District says Upper Darby High School was to serve as a landing site for other responding medical helicopters.

Officials say that while it is cold outside that cold air did not contribute to the crash itself.

"It's an absolute miracle," one official said near the crash site.

There is no indication yet on what caused the crash.

