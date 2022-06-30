Firefighters battle blaze at Bucks County scrapyard, no injuries reported
article
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - Firefighters in Bucks County battled a large scrapyard fire Thursday afternoon that sent dense black smoke billowing high into the air.
The blaze erupted at Mazza Iron & Steel on Middle and Solar Drive in Falls Township around 2 p.m.
Firefighters in Falls Township and neighboring companies responded to the scrapyard and have since made progress in extinguishing the blaze.
No injuries were reported and officials have not said what sparked the smoldering blaze.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Child, 3, found dead inside Berks County home, mother in custody
- Police: 2 boys, 1 girl sought in assault and robbery of woman on Philadelphia street
- Police offer $20k reward in search for homicide suspect caught on camera in North Philadelphia
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.