Firefighters battle blaze at Bucks County scrapyard, no injuries reported

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - Firefighters in Bucks County battled a large scrapyard fire Thursday afternoon that sent dense black smoke billowing high into the air. 

The blaze erupted at Mazza Iron & Steel on Middle and Solar Drive in Falls Township around 2 p.m.

Firefighters in Falls Township and neighboring companies responded to the scrapyard and have since made progress in extinguishing the blaze. 

No injuries were reported and officials have not said what sparked the smoldering blaze. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.