Expand / Collapse search

AFD crews responding to gas leak on E. Oltorf

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Photo of a gas plume coming from a gas line that was struck by a yellow Komatsu excavator in Southeast Austin. the plume is light gray against two green trees in front of a gray building and next to dirt and construction debris. article

(Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is responding to a gas leak caused by an excavator in Southeast Austin.

AFD says crews are on scene in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf Street where a 6" gas line was hit by an excavator. Some businesses have been evacuated as of 9:46 a.m.

Currently no evacuation is necessary according to AFD, but residents in the area will likely smell the odorant from the gas. Crews are also monitoring the gas plume.

Traffic has been closed in all directions and residents are asked to avoid the area.