AFD crews responding to gas leak on E. Oltorf

article

The Austin Fire Department is responding to a gas leak caused by an excavator in Southeast Austin.

AFD says crews are on scene in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf Street where a 6" gas line was hit by an excavator. Some businesses have been evacuated as of 9:46 a.m.

Currently no evacuation is necessary according to AFD, but residents in the area will likely smell the odorant from the gas. Crews are also monitoring the gas plume.

Traffic has been closed in all directions and residents are asked to avoid the area.