Central Texas man learns he's related to legendary outlaw Sam Bass

A Central Texas man is channeling his inner Sam Bass, a famous 19th-century outlaw known for bank and train robberies.

Tony Palmeri is involved in Old West reenactments across Texas and recently discovered he is related to Bass.

Tony Palmeri's story

What we know:

"When I was a kid, my mom had a mock-up of an old West wanted poster and at the time, the only reason she purchased that was because the outlaw on the poster reminded her of her brother Ronnie," Palmeri said.

What was just a family tale, led Palmeri to an unexpected truth.

"I saw the potential to actually figure it out," Palmeri said.

Palmeri used MyHeritage to try to connect the dots.

"I started from both ends, my side of the family and Sam's family. Eventually, I found out that my great-grandfather's mother was Elisa Ann Bass, so bingo, there's a connection there," Palmeri said.

He then confirmed she and Sam Bass shared a great-grandfather.

"Sam Bass is my second cousin, four times removed," Palmer said.

Originally from California, Palmeri said he has traveled all across Texas to dance halls, ice houses, and saloons to learn about the Lone Star State.

"Would you consider yourself a Texan now?" CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis asked.

"I do, I feel like that's something that needed to be earned because I know people were born and raised here, they're very proud of this state, but to tell you the truth, you know in the last 12 years I think I've learned a lot more about Texas history and Texas culture than quite a few people that are born here, so I think that I qualify by now," Palmeri said.

Palmeri continues to try to keep a legendary family story alive.

Ole West Gunfighters

What they're saying:

Palmeri, the computer programmer by day, now channels his distant cousin by night. "My gunfighter name is Rambler," he said.

Palmeri is part of the Ole West Gunfighters, a traveling Wild West-themed stunt show set in an old western town.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity to entertain and to represent history," William Craig, known as Whisky Bill, said.

"The reenactments are very rewarding," Glenn Aichlmayr, known as Snake Eye Joe, said.

Palmeri sports his Uncle Ronnie’s black hat during the shows.

"I usually wander off on my own and like you say, kind of get into it a little bit, sometimes I'm thinking about Sam Bass, sometimes I'm thinking about Rambler, the character I'm supposed to be," Palmeri said.

Who is Sam Bass?

A disputed photograph of the train robber and outlaw Sam Bass, c1877-1878 (1954). Bass is alleged to be the seated figure in the centre. He led a gang that held up a Union Pacific train at Big Springs, Nebraska, on 18th September 1877, stealing $60,0

The backstory:

Sam Bass was born in 1851 and worked in a sawmill, then as a truck driver, then horse racer.

His life of legitimate work turned into that of an outlaw by late 1876 and Bass formed his own gang, known for train robberies.

His notorious criminal career came to an end on July 19, 1878, when he and his gang tried to rob the Williamson County Bank in Round Rock, but Deputy Sheriff A.W. Grimes recognized them.

It led to a gunfight in which Grimes was killed and Bass was hit multiple times. He died a couple days later.