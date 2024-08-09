Woman arrested for dumping missing man's body in Greenbelt: APD

article

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a missing 24-year-old, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on April 9, around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at 5701 S MoPac Expressway. The caller said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Cristian Rangel, had been missing since April 8.

On April 13, Rangel's family went to a Walmart and found video that showed him on April 8 in a light-colored SUV.

On April 19, around 7:09 p.m., officers responded to a body found at 5800 Spring Meadow Drive in Southeast Austin. The caller said they found the body in the Greenbelt.

Officers and AFD found the decomposing body. It was later identified as Rangel.

Police said after an examination of the remains on July 25, Rangel's injuries were consistent with him being assaulted at the time of his death.

Cristian Rangel (Austin Police Department)

The investigation showed that 31-year-old Kamery Wooldridge was involved in the death of Rangel, and the disposing of his body.

Wooldridge has been charged with tampering with human remains.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.