CVS Health now administering vaccine at 180 locations across Texas

CVS Health has added 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas. The company is now administering the vaccine at 180 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the Lone Star State.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccines, according to CVS.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Texas communities, according to a press release.

"We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic."

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff, and childcare workers.

Patients must make an appointment in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287].

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

