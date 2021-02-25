CVS offering COVID vaccine to eligible people in Greater Austin area

CVS is offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at 47 select CVS Pharmacies across Texas including the Greater Austin area.

Approximately 58,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for the 47 additional Texas sites through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to nearly 100 statewide.

Appointments for this allocation started to become available for booking on February 24, with shots beginning on February 25.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

As more supply becomes available through the federal program, CVS says it will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations.

