'Teachers are heroes without capes,' Cy-Fair ISD teacher awarded new car

It's no secret that Texas teachers go above and beyond for their students. That's why a Houston-area credit union company looked to honor one local teacher with a new car with their annual giveaway!

Cy-Fair Credit Union (Cy-Fair FCU) announced in a press release Barbra Ramirez of Birkes Elementary with Cy-Fair ISD was the recent recipient of this year's award during Tuesday's Cy-Fair Education Foundation's Salute to the Stars Gala.

The event looks to celebrate the contributions of all CFISD educators, recognizing the top teachers, para-educators, and support personnel from across the district. And Ramirez was chosen out of more than 90 CFISD professionals.

"Barb is an outstanding example of a dedicated and a passionate professional who ensures the success of all students," said Stacie Everson, Birkes Elementary School principal. "She builds confidence and instills a love of learning in each of her students."

Cy-Fair Salute to the Stars Gala (Photo courtesy of Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union)

According to a press release, as the winner, Ramirez "has the option to choose from either driving a new lease vehicle for three (3) years or apply a $20,000 credit from Cy-Fair FCU toward the purchase of a New Vehicle at Northwest Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram."

"Teachers are heroes without capes," said Cy-Fair FCU President and CEO Cameron Dickey. "They pour endless hours and energy into our children, often giving of their own personal time and means for the good of another. This car is just one gesture of our gratitude to the incredible educators who selflessly serve our local Cy-Fair kids."