Dade Phelan withdraws from Speaker of the Texas House race

The Brief Dade Phelan announces withdrawal from Texas House Speaker race Phelan had held the job since 2021 He had been at odds with Texas Republican leaders over several issues



There will be a new Texas House Speaker in the upcoming legislative session as Dade Phelan has announced he has withdrawn from the race.

Phelan says he will continue to serve in the Texas House of Representatives.

In a statement, Phelan said, "By stepping aside, I believe we create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate who will uphold the principles that make our House one of the most exceptional, deliberative legislative bodies in the country—a place where honor, integrity, and the right of every member to vote their district takes utmost precedent."

Phelan, who has been House Speaker since 2021, had been at odds with Texas Republican leaders for actions during recent sessions including not pushing through the school voucher plan, pushing a different tax cut plan in the House, and the House impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which ended in an acquittal in the Texas Senate.

There had been some doubt as to whether Phelan would even hold on to his seat after he was forced into a runoff primary against GOP challenger David Covey. Phelan won despite Paxton, President-elect Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick endorsing Covey.

The news of Phelan's withdrawal may come as a bit of a surprise, as he appeared ready to fight for the position. He had recently added former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to his team as a senior advisor.

Texas House Democrats released a statement in response to Phelan's announcement saying:

"Nothing has changed for Texas House Democrats as we look towards January and the next legislative session. With 40 days until we reconvene in Austin, only one Caucus stands united and focused on the real problems affecting Texans: struggling public schools, unregulated price gauging after disasters, and the loss of bodily autonomy."

"For any Speaker candidate interested in serving the House, the Democratic Caucus is available to listen, and hear their plans to finally give Texans a legislative session that puts people over politics."

Dade Phelan's full statement on withdrawing from Texas House Speaker race

"Serving in the Texas House is one of the greatest honors of my life, beginning as a staff member in this Capitol, advancing to represent my community as a state legislator, and ultimately leading for four years as Speaker of the Texas House."

"Out of deep respect for this institution and its members, and after careful consideration and private consultation with colleagues, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for Speaker of the Texas House. By stepping aside, I believe we create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate who will uphold the principles that make our House one of the most exceptional, deliberative legislative bodies in the country—a place where honor, integrity, and the right of every member to vote their district takes utmost precedent."

"I am profoundly grateful to those who have supported me throughout my speakership—principled conservatives who have shown steadfast resolve and courage in the face of immense intimidation from outsiders wishing to influence our chamber and its processes. Though the battle for my speakership is over, the war for the integrity of this chamber wages on—and we will win."

"I will continue to serve in the Texas House of Representatives and look forward to working with my colleagues to nominate a candidate who can best unite the House and ensure our beloved chamber remains a beacon of integrity and conservative leadership in the 89th Legislature."