Rick Perry returns to Texas politics to help speaker Dade Phelan

The brief Former Gov. Rick Perry is jumping back into Texas politics. Perry is currently helping Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan hold on to his job.



Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is jumping back into Texas politics.

Perry held the governor's office longer than anyone else and is now helping embattled house speaker Dade Phelan hold on to his job.

"Well, jokingly, we say my wife would strangle me if I were to retire and be hanging around the house all the time," said Perry.

When Rick Perry left the Governor's Mansion and the state capitol in 2015, he relocated to Round Top, which became the Capitol of antiquing in Texas every spring and fall. But make no mistake, Rick Perry has no desire of being a relic of the past.

"I don't think retirement's ever going to be on my radar screen," said Perry.

Rick Perry got back in the game to join the staff of embattled House Speaker Dade Phelan as a senior advisor.

"Giving good advice. Talk to the members about issues that are out there. And I told him I'd be happy to. And so, I'm going to do that until the end of the year. And, you know, the Speaker's race is kind of the focal point at this particular point in time," said Perry.

In a way, he will be a political fence mender.

"I certainly will wear that title if I can help bring folks together," said Perry.

That first rebuilding project under the Capitol Dome, according to Perry, is already done.

"The Speaker's race is over with. I mean, he has the votes. He has the commitments. And, you know, there may be people out there talking about that there's another avenue or something else, but they're just talking through their hat, in my opinion," said Perry.

The focus now is on helping Phelan find ways to address hot topics like school choice. Another legislative priority, Perry says he has, includes expanding mental health treatments for military veterans.

"I'm willing to put my reputation on the line to help those young men and women who have put it on the line for us and paid a pretty severe price in some cases with their post-traumatic stress, their traumatic brain injury," said Perry.

Finding new ways to feed the power grid is another topic. Perry is an advocate for those developing small-modular nuclear power generators.

"So, I'm excited about being able to help them and to help educate the public that we've got some technology here that could be a real answer to our energy needs," said Perry.

But Rick Perry's jump back into politics has its limits.

"Nobody is going to grade my paper down for not having done my part," said Perry.

Staying in the political game does not involve another run for political office.

"I think I'm the guy in the back room. I don't think you'll see my name on any ballots to vote for in the future," said Perry.

That limited approach also applies to federal politics. He said if Trump wins re-election, he will turn down an offer to rejoin the presidential cabinet. But he would be willing to provide some advice on who to hire.