Dairy Queen selling Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks to celebrate fall

Summer may be ending, but Dairy Queen is offering you another way to cool down.

To celebrate the creation of the Blizzard Treat in 1985 and its new fall Blizzard menu, the Minnesota-based company is selling their frozen treats for 85 cents from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24 for a limited time only at participating stores, a DQ spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

But to get your hands on this delicious dessert, customers have to order through the DQ app.

The new fall lineup of Blizzards features these seven treats:

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

New! Royal REESE’S Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.

This isn’t the first time Dairy Queen has offered a sweet deal. In March, the ice cream giant launched a similar promotion to celebrate their summer menu, which included the S’mores Blizzard Treat and Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



