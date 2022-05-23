Dallas County wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead including 2 children

Two families are changed forever after a fatal head-on collision. Four people died, including two children.

It was Ferris police who first got word that a driver of a red minivan was headed the wrong direction on Interstate 45 just before midnight Sunday night.

That vehicle caused several other collisions as cars swerved to avoid getting it in the southbound lanes of I-45.

Moments later, the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into another red vehicle near the Mars Road exit between the towns of Wilmer and Ferris.

Police said the wrong-way driver was a woman who was in the minivan with two juveniles. All three were killed.

According to Palestine ISD, the driver of the other vehicle was Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High School. The school district said he had attended the Dallas Mavericks game and was return home when the crash happened.

Coach Coyne was killed. His two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and Palestine ISD.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and trying to determine if alcohol was involved.

They said the wrong-way driver did not have her headlights on at the time of the crash.