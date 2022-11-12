Two planes collide in mid-air crash at Dallas Executive Airport

Two planes collided mid-air during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m.

Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows the planes colliding.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it does not have any information about the status of the pilots or any injuries on the ground at this time.

The FAA released a statement shortly after the crash:

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Both directions of Highway 67 are shut down and traffic is being diverted to the east and west of Ledbetter Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.