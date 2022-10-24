Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers, affidavit says

The man charged with shooting and killing two healthcare workers at Dallas Methodist Medical Center had accused his girlfriend of cheating on him prior to opening fire, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4.

30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who is on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015, was granted permission to visit his girlfriend, who had given birth on Friday.

Nester Oswaldo Hernandez mugshot from June 18, 2022 (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

While in the room with his girlfriend and newborn child, Hernandez began to act strangely and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him, according to the documents.

The affidavit says Hernandez began looking through the closet and bathroom for anyone else that may be in the room, and pulled a gun out of his pants.

Hernandez then struck his girlfriend in the head multiple times with the gun, and began to call and text his family, according to the documents.

The report says he then told his girlfriend "we are both going to die today" and "whoever comes in this room is going to die with us."

When nurse 45-year-old nurse Jacqueline Pokuaa came in to provide services for Hernandez's girlfriend, he stood up and shot her, according to the affidavit.

Fellow nurse Annette Flowers then looked into the room, and she was shot, the documents say.

A Methodist Health System police officer then shot Hernandez in the right leg. He was taken into custody after a short standoff, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez was then stabilized, and taken to another hospital for treatment.

He's been charged with capital murder.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center has increased security at the hospital in response to the shooting and has planned additional meetings of its Safety and Security Committee.

Many, including Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia, have criticized the decision to allow a criminal with a violent past like Hernandez out on parole.

On Monday, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot released a statement saying, "Parole decisions and conditions are not made by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office or any judicial officer of Dallas County, but by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles."

Creuzot went on to say that once a criminal case has been filed with the DA's office that his team "will work to see that justice is done."

Chief Garcia has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. to discuss the shooting. You can stream the news conference live FOX4news.com or the FOX 4 app.

