Dallas ISD teacher shot and killed by DeSoto police

Dallas ISD tells FOX 4 that a man shot and killed by DeSoto police earlier this week was a teacher.

The district says 47-year-old Michael Nunez worked as a teacher at Moises E. Molina High School in Southwest Dallas.

DeSoto police say Nunez was a burglary suspect.

Officers responded after a resident reported a burglary at their home on Polk Street.

Police say Nunez was outside the home and armed when they arrived and one officer opened fire when he moved toward them.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is part of the police department's policy.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division have been called in to investigate.