Dallas police chief to become Austin's new assistant city manager

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia to become Austin Assistant City Manager Garcia is expected to start new role in coming months



Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will be taking on a new role as the Assistant City Manager of the City of Austin.

In a city memo to Austin City Council members and Mayor Kirk Watson, City Manager T.C. Broadnax says Garcia will take on his new position beginning November 4.

The memo says Garcia will oversee the public safety portfolio, which includes the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, Austin/Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Garcia is reportedly retiring from law enforcement to take over the role.

Chief Garcia was looked at for the chief roles in Austin and Houston earlier this year.

In May, the chief announced that he had reached an agreement with the city that would keep him in Dallas into 2027.

The agreement included a retention bonus for Garcia. Starting in November 2024, he would get a $10,000 bonus every six months. The agreement also included a year's severance pay if he was terminated before 2027.

The severance pay would not be included if he voluntarily resigns.

Garcia also agreed to help the city with the selection of a new police chief before he left.

The chief is not under contract because of the city's charter.

Since Garcia arrived in Dallas in 2021, city leaders have credited him with reducing crime and improving morale.

Garcia sent a memo to Dallas Police Department employees about his resignation:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Tolbert released a joint statement on Garcia's resignation: