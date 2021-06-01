Dallas Pride 2021 replaces parade with in-person variety shows

June 1 marks the start of Gay Pride Month to support the LGBTQ community. But there will be a change to this year's Dallas Pride event because of the pandemic and the weather.

Plans were already set for the 2021 Dallas Pride event to feature in-person variety shows rather than the usual parade and festival.

"We have pretty much our main stage which would be at our festival every year and two nights of variety acts. March of Dimes will be our host for the night. We have all kinds of local talent from the Metroplex. We wanted to make sure we supported our local LGBTQ talent and have them perform for us," said Jaron Turnbow, the event director.

Now because of possible rain this weekend, the events will be inside at the Coliseum at Fair Park.

Previously the shows to support the LGBT community were planned for the outdoor Band Shell.

For those not comfortable being inside just yet because of the pandemic, Turnbow said there is an option to still participate with a live stream.

"We know not everyone is able to make it to the event or feels comfortable being in-person yet so we wanted to give everybody an option. So if you don’t feel comfortable you can sit at home and watch or wherever you are going to be at. If you want to go out and have fun and be in person, that’s fine too," he said.

The musical and variety shows are happening Friday and Saturday night.

LINK: dallaspride.org