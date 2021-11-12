Dallas radio station starts playing non-stop Christmas music with 43 days until Dec. 25

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas here in North Texas.

Friday morning, radio station Star 102.1 made the switch to holiday music.

This is their 6th year doing the long Christmas music run.

The station has a reason besides the season. Programmers said the holiday music makes it the most listened-to station during the holidays.

Also this year, the radio station is a partner with FOX4 on Toys for Tots.

