Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing 3 new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City.
Royse Session was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7.
In Oklahoma, she is facing 12 counts of taking credit or debit cards and obtaining property by trick or false representation. She also faces charges for credit or debit card abuse in Austin.
Over the years, several FOX 4 viewers shared security video of the same woman taking wallets from purses.
The video clips showed her stealing from people in high-end salons in Fort Worth, corporate offices in Dallas, a wedding shop in Arlington, a healthcare office in Waxahachie and at businesses in McKinney.
In 2021, Dallas police got involved after a woman reported seeing the news coverage on FOX 4 and recognizing the suspect in the video.
She took a plea deal and was placed on community supervision for 2 years in Oct. 2021.
FOX 4 found a collection of mugshots for Session dating back to 2013.
Session is currently being held on $10,000 bond for her latest charges.