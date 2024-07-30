Man sets bed on fire after domestic disturbance in Northeast Austin: affidavit

article

A man was arrested for arson after setting a bed on fire inside a Northeast Austin apartment, Austin police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, on July 28, around 8:27 p.m., officers received a call about an assault at the Silver Springs Apartments on I-35. The 911 caller said they were assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a fire in a bedroom. It was later found out that 35-year-old Daniel Perez used a plumber's torch to set a bed on fire after getting into an argument with his girlfriend and another person.

Witnesses told police they saw Perez hitting the two, and threatened to start the fire as 911 was called.

Perez was later arrested for arson.

He is in the Travis County Jail on a $20,000 bond.