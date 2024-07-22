4 large fires in Austin reported within 26 hours: AFD

The Austin Fire Department is warning residents about fire dangers after a busy weekend. AFD emphasizes the necessity of a working smoke alarm as it saved people’s lives this weekend.

"This weekend was kind of an anomaly, we hope it’s not a trend," AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith said.

AFD responded to four large fires in about 26 hours.

RELATED: 2 people dead after house fire in South Austin: AFD

"It is quite the toll on the crews," Chief Smith said.

Two people were injured in the fires. Four people were saved because of a smoke alarm.

The first fire was on Saturday, July 20, around 6 p.m. at a two-story home on Onion Creek Parkway in Southeast Austin. AFD said there were no injuries.

"That particular fire has been tied to a golf cart, and we believe either the battery system or the charging system in the golf cart started the garage on fire," Chief Smith said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage.

The second fire was reported about an hour later at a home in Whispering Oaks in South Austin.

"That fire has been determined to be unattended cooking where the individual fell asleep with an air fryer on," Chief Smith said.

The blaze caused significant structural damage and displaced the resident, whom EMS treated for smoke inhalation.

MORE: 1 person seriously injured in South Austin house fire

The third fire was less than a mile away at the Bridge at Sterling Springs Apartments in South Austin. It was reported on Sunday, July 21, around 4 a.m.

"It will be ruled accidental related to the stove. We don't know that it's particularly an electrical malfunction or unattended cooking," Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith said the smoke alarm saved four people inside the apartment.

"Could have lost four, very narrow miss for four residents that were awoken by the smoke alarm and were able to get out," Chief Smith said.

No one was hurt. AFD said they were able to confine the fire to one apartment unit. Sixteen people were displaced though, because the electricity had to be turned off in the complex.

MORE: Woman critically injured in North Austin apartment fire: AFD

The fourth fire happened on Sunday evening at the Austin Midtown Apartments in North Austin.

"Again, another cooking incident where combustible clothing while cooking was ignited," Chief Smith said.

The fire was contained to one unit. A female was transported by EMS with critical, life-threatening injuries.

"Now, within the past week, we've had two fatalities, two critical injuries, four near misses, so we really got to stress safety while cooking, and then you got to have those smoke alarms," Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith said keep your eye on your food when you’re cooking, have a plan to escape should there be a fire, and the early notification from a working smoke alarm could save your life.