Daniel Sanchez trial: Jury deadlocked, judge declares mistrial

Jury deadlocked, judge declares mistrial Officer Daniel Sanchez is on trial for deadly conduct. He shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe in 2022



A mistrial has been declared in the deadly conduct trial of Austin Police officer Daniel Sanchez.

The trial went into the hands of a jury after closing arguments on November 14.

The backstory:

Officer Daniel Sanchez is on trial for deadly conduct. He shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe three years ago.

On November 15, 2022, Sanchez responded to a call about a man with a rifle pointing it down the street of a South Austin neighborhood. When he was pulling up, Moonesinghe shot twice into his home.

Officer Sanchez got out of his car with his rifle, said ‘drop the gun,’ and a tenth of a second later, he shot Moonesinghe five times.