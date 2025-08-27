Man accused of driving stolen truck into North Austin restaurant may have fled the state: APD

article

The Brief APD looking for criminal mischief suspect Darien Bowyer is accused of stealing a truck from a family member, then driving it into a North Austin restaurant APD says it has received information he may have fled the state



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say drove a stolen truck into a North Austin restaurant earlier this month. Police believe he may have fled the state.

What we know:

23-year-old Darien Bowyer is facing charges for the August 3 incident, including:

1 count of third-degree felony criminal mischief

1 count of reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of driving while license is invalid, a Class B misdemeanor

Austin 911 received a call just before 3:30 a.m. that Sunday about a vehicle that had crashed into the Gusto Kitchen and Wine Bar on Burnet Road. The caller reported the vehicle had been speeding and driving erratically before the crash.

APD officers arrived and found a large hole in the wall of the restaurant and the vehicle still at the scene. Officers did not locate the driver after a thorough search of the building and surrounding area.

The investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Bowyer, had stolen the truck from a family member earlier in the night. Witnesses told police he had been driving recklessly, including running a red light north of the restaurant at a high rate of speed. Shortly after, Bowyer lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the restaurant, which resulted in property damage and loss of revenue for the business.

APD says it has received information that Bowyer may have fled the state.

He is described as a white male of about 5'6".

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his location is urged to call 9-1-1 and do not attempt to make contact.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.