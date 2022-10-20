Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors rest case, defense to begin

Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 rested their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

After the prosecution rested, the court took its lunch break for the day. Immediately following the break, Brooks is expected to make his deferred opening statement to the jury – and begin presenting his defense.

Case called Thursday

Before the jury was brought in Thursday, Brooks told the court he was there as third-party intervener. Judge Jennifer Dorow asked that he not reference subject matter jurisdiction – an issue Brooks has repeatedly raised throughout the trial – because it is not based on law or fact. Brooks then responded, saying he had "common sense" ot know that he can't reference it.

Additionally, the wording of Count 76 against Brooks was changed to reflect that an alleged domestic battery "near Frame Park" as opposed to "at Frame Park."

"We're not asking to change any of the facts, dates or charges," said Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow.

Darrell Brooks

"It is right for this court to hear this motion. The jury will ultimately be instructed. The charges are based off the information. There is no prejudice to Mr. Brooks, and it doesn't change the charge in any way," Dorow said, granting prosecutors' request.

District Attorney Sue Opper explained her intent to recall Waukesha Police Det. Thomas Casey. Opper said Casey's "focus" during his previous testimony was on the layout of the parade route; now, she sought to gather his testimony on identifying victims and the driver of the red SUV.

"It will help the jury understand some of the things on the back end that he was involved with during the parade," Opper said.

"The prosecution feels they've been efficient in their presentation – it seems like an attempt to me to get more questions in that should have been asked in the first place," said Brooks.

Thomas Casey recalled

The jury was brought into the courtroom around 9:10 a.m. Thursday – and Casey took the stand, recalled by the state. The detective went through the process of identifying persons who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident.

Casey told the court as part of the process to identify victims, officials had to come up with parameters that would positively identify a true victim. He said the victims had to be in the street of the parade route and receive hospital care. The detective said people who were injured after the fact, from other instances, were not considered victims.

Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey

Casey indicated there were three other members of the Xtreme Dance Team who were injured in the parade incident, but not listed on the state's charges. He also indicated a white hood and navy hat that belonged to Dancing Grannie Virginia Sorenson was found on the red SUV that was later located in Waukesha.

The detective testified investigators obtained "300 to 400 videos" of the parade incident. He stated he watched all of them – and asserted Brooks was driving the red SUV through the parade in all of them. Casey said he never observed anyone else in the vehicle – and he said the driver never one stopped or slowed down.

Some of the videos captured the license plate of the red SUV involved in this case.

Casey testified police also found a video on social media where Brooks was recorded next to the SUV with matching plates. Brooks had his back to the camera in that video.

Casey also told jurors Brooks' fingerprints, the three women he has children with, and Brooks' mother all identified the suspect in the parade incident as Darrell Brooks.

"That's the name he's always gone by," Casey said.

Brooks began his cross-examination of Casey around 10 a.m. During this cross, Brooks argued no one can tell who has their back to the camera in the photo just above. Casey said he watched the entire video – and he testified it was indeed Brooks.

NOTE: FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in court.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.