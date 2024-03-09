Daylight saving time: Central Texas residents torn over pros, cons of time change

Get ready to adjust your clocks, because time is springing forward by an hour.

Daylight saving time starts on Sunday and will last until Nov. 3. This means darker mornings and more daylight hours in the evenings.

Central Texas residents say there are pros and cons when it comes to the time change. Those include waking up earlier and having fun in the sun.

"I like it, I like it because I get to get off of work, and there is still plenty of sunshine left to do stuff other than it being all dark, and makes you feel like you have to go to sleep", said Cedar Park resident Lucy Cubelli.

"I don't like that I am losing an hour of sleep, I'm just not going to get as much sleep," said Cedar Park resident Jett Schnider.

With less than 24 hours until time springs forward, residents are torn about if an hour difference will impact their daily lives or improve it.

"The need to do one or the other. I’m tired of changing clocks all of the time. I never know how to change the oven clock, the oven clock always has some special setting and I don't know how to change it," said Austin resident Landry Harmon.

The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced in 2021 to make daylight saving time the permanent standard time and allow states with areas exempt to choose the standard time for those areas.

The bill passed through the Senate but did not make it to the president’s desk.

The bill was reintroduced last year, according to Congress.gov.

"I think I am more so upset about the whole thing. The whole debate to begin with, why not just pick one, because the rest of the world doesn't really do this, it comes from farmers," Harmon said.

The tradition of changing clocks in the United States dates back to March 1918, during World War I as "a way of conserving fuel needed for war industries and of extending the working day," according to the Library of Congress.

And as the time changes and there is more daylight throughout the day, residents say they do have plans of working outdoors.

"I'll get out more, and I will work out more," Cubelli said. "Hopefully that will be what encourages me to get out of the house and be outside more and more active."