DC bar management says it is ‘incredibly upset’ after video surfaces showing woman dragged downstairs

Management at a D.C. sports bar is speaking out after a video surfaced online showing a woman being dragged down a set of stairs.

Protesters gathered outside Nellie’s Sports Bar on Sunday after the video circulated on social media.

FOX 5 has reached out to police for any information they might have on the incident.

Nellie’s released a statement online saying they are looking into what may have occurred.

"We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us."

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers