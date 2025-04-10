Dead body found on University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department confirms that a dead body was found on the University of Texas campus overnight.
What we know:
UTPD says it is actively investigating after a dead body was found on the UT campus.
A spokesperson with UTPD says that there is no foul play and there is no threat to the UT community.
What we don't know:
UTPD did not confirm where the body was found or release any other information about the incident.
The Source: Information from University of Texas Police Department Public Information Officer Ivan Ramos.