Dead body found on University of Texas campus

The Brief UTPD confirms a dead body was found on UT campus No foul play involved and no threat to the UT community



The University of Texas Police Department confirms that a dead body was found on the University of Texas campus overnight.

What we know:

UTPD says it is actively investigating after a dead body was found on the UT campus.

A spokesperson with UTPD says that there is no foul play and there is no threat to the UT community.

What we don't know:

UTPD did not confirm where the body was found or release any other information about the incident.