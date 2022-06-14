Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Round Rock, I-35 southbound shut down

A person has been killed in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Round Rock and I-35 in the area has been shut down due to the investigation.

The incident was reported at around 6 a.m.

I-35 southbound at Grand Avenue Parkway is shut down with traffic detouring to the frontage road at exit 247.

Officials say to avoid the area if you can and expect delays or consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.