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Deadly crash on 183 in North Austin causes traffic delays

By
Published  March 27, 2026 9:43am CDT
Traffic
FOX 7 Austin
Traffic alert: Fatal crash on 183 southbound

Traffic alert: Fatal crash on 183 southbound

Lanes have been shut down and traffic diverted after a deadly crash in the 13000 block of North US 183 southbound.

The Brief

    • Deadly crash in 13000 block of North 183
    • Lanes were closed and traffic was diverted

AUSTIN, Texas - A deadly crash on 183 in North Austin caused lanes to be closed and traffic to be diverted in the area.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says the crash happened in the 13000 block of North 183 southbound at around 6 a.m. 

The southbound lanes of 183 were closed and traffic was diverted to the frontage road. 

At around 10:40 a.m. APD posted on social media that the roadway was open and traffic had returned to normal.

What we don't know:

Information about the crash, including cause and identities of those involved, have not been released at this time.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

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