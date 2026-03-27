Deadly crash on 183 in North Austin causes traffic delays

The Brief Deadly crash in 13000 block of North 183 Lanes were closed and traffic was diverted



A deadly crash on 183 in North Austin caused lanes to be closed and traffic to be diverted in the area.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says the crash happened in the 13000 block of North 183 southbound at around 6 a.m.

The southbound lanes of 183 were closed and traffic was diverted to the frontage road.

At around 10:40 a.m. APD posted on social media that the roadway was open and traffic had returned to normal.

What we don't know:

Information about the crash, including cause and identities of those involved, have not been released at this time.