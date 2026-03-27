Deadly crash on 183 in North Austin causes traffic delays
AUSTIN, Texas - A deadly crash on 183 in North Austin caused lanes to be closed and traffic to be diverted in the area.
What we know:
The Austin Police Department says the crash happened in the 13000 block of North 183 southbound at around 6 a.m.
The southbound lanes of 183 were closed and traffic was diverted to the frontage road.
At around 10:40 a.m. APD posted on social media that the roadway was open and traffic had returned to normal.
What we don't know:
Information about the crash, including cause and identities of those involved, have not been released at this time.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.