One killed in deadly major crash at 183A Toll in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating a deadly major crash in Cedar Park at the 183A toll at Brushy Creek that closed all southbound lanes.

According to police, dispatch received a call of a dump truck that went over the side of the 183A overpass at Brush Creek Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

Police officers and members of the Cedar Park Fire Department found the vehicle on fire under the overpass, according to police. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of their investigation, police determined that it appears the dump truck driver struck another semi-truck on the 183A toll before veering off the overpass.

The identity of the driver will be released pending autopsy results and notification to next of kin, according to police.