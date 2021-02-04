Deadly crash on I-35 leads to lengthy traffic backup

The Austin Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-35 in Central Austin as they investigate a deadly crash.

Police said a tractor-trailer lost control at 1 a.m. on February 4 on the upper deck of I-35 Southbound.

According to investigators, the tractor-trailer collided with the side of the upper deck. The collision caused the cab to split from the trailer, according to APD. Police said part of the truck crashed onto the lower deck.

The department also said the collisoin sent fuel spilling onto the frontage road below. A hazmat crew was sent to clean up.

APD said the driver was killed.

No other vehicles were involved.