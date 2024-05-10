SB lanes of US 183 toll in east Austin reopen after deadly crash

The southbound lanes of US 183 in east Austin have reopened after a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 3:59 p.m., first responders received a call about a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in the 7300 block of US Hwy 183 Toll Road SB. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

All southbound lanes of the US 183 toll road were closed while an investigation was underway.

Around 7 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

No other information has been released.