Deadly crash causes traffic delays in Elgin

A deadly crash in Elgin caused traffic delays on Sunday morning.

The Elgin Police Department reported that just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1, officers and crash investigators were on the scene of the one-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 290 and Western Sky Boulevard.

The crash and investigation shut down the outside eastbound lane of US 290 and caused delays.

MORE CENTRAL TEXAS NEWS

As of 11 a.m., Elgin police say the on-scene investigation was concluded and the roadway was reopened.