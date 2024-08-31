Lee County sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle catches on fire

article

A Lee County sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle caught on fire during a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Aug. 31, the deputy stopped a vehicle on SH 21 near County Road 114 west of Dime Box.

LCSO says the deputy detected the smell of smoke and noticed flames coming from the hood of his patrol vehicle. The deputy then told the vehicle he'd pulled over to drive away to safety.

He notified dispatch about the fire and removed all the ammunition inside the vehicle.

Additional LCSO units and crews from the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

LCSO says no one was injured.