Jetski, boat collide on Lake Travis; 3 people hospitalized

Published  August 31, 2024 5:47pm CDT
Lake Travis
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Three people, including two children, have been hospitalized after a jet ski and a boat collided on Lake Travis Saturday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at Wharf Cove.

Two children were taken to Dell Children's; one suffered potentially serious injuries and the other was airlifted with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

An adult was also transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by members of the Texas Game Warden Forensics Reconstruction and Mapping Team.