Police searching for driver involved in deadly North Austin hit-and-run

Austin police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in North Austin.

Police said on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, who was crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rutland Drive.

The bicyclist died on scene, and the driver did not stop or call 911, police said.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle involved was possibly a white-colored sedan that may have recent damage, as a result of the crash.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle involved should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.