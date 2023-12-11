Deadly hit-and-run: Driver hits, kills pedestrian in Downtown Austin, APD says

There is still no suspect in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Austin.

Police say the driver of a lifted white pickup truck hit a pedestrian at 7th Street and Red River early Monday morning and took off.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators are currently reviewing city security cameras to see what they can learn about what happened.

"At this time we have witness statements that we're trying to verify, so we don't have exactly that definitive answer yet," APD Corporal Paul Murray said.