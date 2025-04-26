Deadly I-25 motorcycle crash
Austin police responded to a traffic collision just before 11 on I-35 Northbound near Southpark Meadows.
Officials responded to the scene of the crash after reports of an unconscious motorcyclist.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Will Hatheway)
After resuscitative efforts, EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.
One other person was also taken to the hospital.
Parts of the highway were shut down by Austin police for a crash investigation.
Image 1 of 2
▼
What we don't know:
The motorcyclists have not been identified at this time.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Austin Police Department.