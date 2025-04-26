Deadly I-25 motorcycle crash

The Brief Austin police responded to a traffic collision just before 11 on I-35 Northbound near Southpark Meadows. Officials responded to the scene of the crash after reports of an unconscious motorcyclist. EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene and one other person was also taken to the hospital.



After resuscitative efforts, EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.



One other person was also taken to the hospital.



Parts of the highway were shut down by Austin police for a crash investigation.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclists have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.