Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in south Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin.

APD said on July 25, around 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the 6000 block of S IH-35 SVRD SB. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation shows a man was riding a lawn mover in the grass area on the shoulder of the service road when the crash happened.

Police said the man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 60th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 61 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 63 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths.