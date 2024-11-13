Police investigating deadly shooting in East Austin

article

The Brief Austin Police responded to Rosewood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on November 7. Officers located Matthew Escalante who had been shot. Escalante died at a hospital the next day.



Austin police are investigating after a man was shot on Rosewood Avenue.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Rosewood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on November 7 to a reported shooting.

They found 20-year-old Matthew Escalante with a gunshot wound.

Escalante was taken to an area hospital where he died on November 8, police said.

Investigators said Escalante was meeting someone who is believed to be the shooter. They said the shooter then left the area with other people based on witness interviews at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police asked anyone with information to call the agency at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.