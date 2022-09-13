Deadly shooting in Marble Falls is first homicide since October 2017

The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people. It's the first homicide in Marble Falls since 2017.

Police say at around 1:50 a.m. on September 13 they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive.

When officers arrived they encountered a 52-year-old man who immediately surrendered.

Officers then found the body of a 52-year-old woman in the driveway of the house.

The man who surrendered told police where to find an additional victim, a 49-year-old man who was in the side yard of the house.

Police say the victims were shot and Marble Falls Area EMS administered life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains in custody.

Police say they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.