Deadly wreck on SH 45 shuts down roadway

Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the 2-vehicle crash happened around 6:47 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of N. SH 45, between Parmer and US Hwy 183.

One person died at the scene, and another was evaluated for minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.

All westbound lanes of SH 45 are closed from Lake Creek Parkway to the end of the toll.

Police are asking people to look for alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.