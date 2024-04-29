Missing teen last seen in Jarrell
JARRELL, Texas - Jarrell police need your help finding a teenager who has been missing since Saturday.
17-year-old Brooke Lee Fancher was last seen in the Jarrell Town Center area around 9 p.m. on April 27.
She's 5'7" tall, weights 110 pounds, and has black hair with bleach streaks throughout.
She was last seen wearing black wind pants, a black hoodie, white fuzzy slip-on house shoes, carrying a shower bag with a towel, and a change of clothes.
If you have any information, contact the Jarrell Police Department at 512-746-5333 referencing case number 24-0428-0002.