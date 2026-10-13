Dead fetus found in East Austin park; police investigating

The Brief Remains of a fetus found in East Austin park Two people reported finding the remains in a box under a tree in Roy G. Guerrero Park The county ME's office is investigating to determine the fetus' gestational age and viability



The Austin Police Department is investigating how the remains of a fetus ended up under a tree in an East Austin park on Monday evening.

What they're saying:

APD says that two people reported finding what appeared to be a fetus inside a bag in a box under a tree in Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin.

Officers responded to the report at 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 12 and ATCEMS pronounced the time of death at 6:56 p.m.

The Austin Police Homicide Unit, Austin Forensic Science Crime Scene Specialists, and Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to assist with the investigation.

An autopsy has been conducted.

What's next:

APD says an investigation by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is underway to determine the gestational age of the fetus and if it was viable for life.

APD's own investigation is ongoing and will proceed based on the findings and in consultation with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, which will help determine whether any criminal charges may be warranted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting the Austin CrimeStoppers website or calling 512-472-8477.