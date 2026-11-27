The Brief The 25th Annual Georgetown Lighting of the Square ceremony took place Friday night The ceremony brought together longtime residents and out-of-state visitors The ceremony serves as the launchpad for a full slate of seasonal events in downtown Georgetown, including Small Business Saturday and the local Coffee and Cocoa Crawl



For a quarter-century, the day after Thanksgiving has marked the official start of the holiday season in downtown Georgetown, drawing crowds to watch the historic square illuminate for the winter festivities.

The 25th Annual Georgetown Lighting of the Square ceremony brought together longtime residents and out-of-state visitors alike on Friday evening, as attendees counted down together before the holiday displays switched on.

25th annual Lighting of the Square in Georgetown

Local perspective:

For many local families, attending the ceremony has become an essential post-Thanksgiving ritual.

"We've lived here for 10 years, and we come out here every day after Thanksgiving to watch the square lighting with our family," said Georgetown resident Peyton Snyder.

That sentiment was echoed by the Fristoe family, who have made the event a staple of their holiday calendar since their youngest child was a toddler.

"It's become a family tradition," a member of the Fristoe family said. "It's almost our fourth or fifth year coming out here. We've been coming out since he was 1 year old. He's 4 years old now."

Victoria Fristoe added that the ceremony sets the tone for the rest of December, with her family lining up to take photos with Santa Claus right after the lights come on.

"We love Christmastime. This is what we come for, absolutely," Fristoe said. "After Thanksgiving, we're here very first thing the next day, and then we pretty much do Christmas celebrations for the rest of the month."

While rooted in local tradition, the event also draws visitors from across Central Texas and beyond. Gia Phillips, who traveled from nearby Leander, noted that the atmosphere among the younger attendees makes the trip worthwhile.

"I love seeing all the little kids' faces lighting up with joy," Phillips said. "I feel like it's going to be a memorable thing with my family and friends."

For Denver resident Matteo Torbenson, the trip to Georgetown offered a festive backdrop for a personal milestone. "I'm actually from Colorado, from Denver," Torbenson said. "I'm kind of celebrating my birthday."

Big picture view:

Friday night's ceremony serves as the launchpad for a full slate of seasonal events in downtown Georgetown, including Small Business Saturday and the local Coffee and Cocoa Crawl.